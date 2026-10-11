Gambling support helpline ends summer with record calls

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Visits to the gambling support website gokhulp.be surged during this summer’s busy sporting calendar, reaching nearly 30,000 in July, according to a parliamentary question by Flemish MP Freya Perdaens.

That was more than double the number recorded in June and almost three times as many as in July last year, Perdaens said.

Major sporting events have traditionally been linked to a rise in sports betting. That, in turn, leads to more gambling and a greater risk of problem gambling behaviour.

The figures also suggest that more people are seeking information or help related to gambling problems.

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Perdaens said the sharp rise in July stood out clearly. Nearly 30,000 visitors in a single month, she said, underlined the need to focus on the risks of problem gambling during sport-filled summers and to make support visible for people who realise gambling is no longer a harmless pastime.

According to Perdaens, the increase shows that more people are finding their way to support services. She said a similar trend was seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that the current rise is even more pronounced.

The encouraging sign, she added, is that people appear to be turning to reliable information and support when they have concerns about their own gambling behaviour or that of someone else.