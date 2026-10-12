Porsche driver rams into dental office in East Flanders in case of potential revenge

Illustration shows the name of the Stekene municipality on a road sign, Friday 21 September 2018. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

A Porsche driver rammed into a dental practice’s building twice in Stekene, East Flanders, on Sunday night in what prosecutors say was not a traffic accident.

At about 22:30, the Porsche drove into the practice, located beneath a flat in Stekene.

The car first smashed into the waiting room, then reversed and hit the treatment area. The building suffered extensive damage following the incident.

The driver, who was slightly injured, was arrested by police.

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According to initial information, the incident may have been an act of revenge by a man who previously worked at the practice and had been dismissed.

The East Flanders public prosecutor’s office is investigating and has so far said only that this was not an ordinary road accident.

A decision on the suspect’s case is expected later today, including whether he will be brought before an investigating judge and possibly remanded in custody.