4,500 job seekers head to King Baudouin Stadium as Brussels lags on employment

The damage to King Baudouin Stadium (pictured above) from the violence that marred the Belgian Cup Final on 4 May 2025 has been calculated at €70,000. © Belga

More than 4,500 people have registered for Brussels job fair on Tuesday, which will bring together over 50 employers and 20 training providers at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The King Baudouin Stadium, usually packed with football fans in Red Devils shirts, will welcome a different crowd this Tuesday. From 10:00 to 17:00, national jerseys give way to suits as the stadium's tribune 1 becomes a job fair.

The third edition of the Brussels Job Day is organised by the City of Brussels and La Centrale de l'Emploi.

According to them, the aim is to help candidates get past sending CVs online and waiting for a reply. On site, visitors will be able to talk directly with recruiters and find out which profiles companies are looking for. Those considering a career change can also explore training options with the providers present.

The programme also includes talks and debates on how the labour market is evolving and what employers need. Digital terminals will list additional job offers.

A tough market in the capital

The event comes at a time when finding work remains harder in Brussels than elsewhere in the country., In the second quarter of 2026, the employment rate among 20 to 64 years old stood at 64.7% in Brussels compared to 67.6% in Wallonia and 77.3% in Flanders.

The organisers say they are paying particular attention to people reaching the end of their unemployment or integration benefits under the federal reform limiting those benefits in time.

By the end of June, 27,500 Brussels job seekers had lost their entitlement, according to a monitoring report published in September by the Brussels employment agency Actiris.

Around 10,000 more are expected to follow by mid-2027. Of those affected in the first quarter, only 12.6% had found a job within three months.

“In this context, helping jobseekers back into work and providing them with support is a priority,” the organisers said in a press release. “This is particularly important for those who are about to exhaust their entitlement to unemployment or integration benefits, for whom Actiris has put in place specific support measures.”