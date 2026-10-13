Fatal shooting next to European Parliament on Monday night

The place of a shooting which took place in the night along Wiertz street, in Ixelles, on Tuesday 13 October 2026. One person died in a shooting overnight from Monday to Tuesday. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

A person was killed in a shooting on Rue Wiertz in Ixelles on Monday night, in an apartment block next to the European Parliament's Sophie Scholl building.

According to news outlet La Capitale, the victim was shot while in the entrance hall of the apartment block.

Police are guarding the entrance to the building's underground parking, with checks reportedly being carried out on anyone entering or leaving the block.

The victim was shot in the chest and later died after emergency services were unable to resuscitate them. Witnesses allege to have seen three or four suspects fleeing the scene after the incident.

La Capitale reports that at least seven bullet casings were also found, with Het Nieuwsblad reporting several bullet impacts being visible in the building.

The exact circumstances of the incident are not yet known. The prosecutor’s office said it attended the scene with an investigating judge.

It added that it would hold a press conference at 14:30 on Tuesday to provide more information.

The news comes as a police officer was shot and killed in Jette on the same night, following a carjacking. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

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