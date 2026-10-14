Belgium in Brief: Escalating violence

Credit: Belga

Hey, hoi and salut!

It’s Maïthé here, back in your inbox with the latest news in and around Brussels.

Yesterday’s headlines were dominated by two deadly shootings in the capital.

The first one involved a fatal shooting on Monday evening, in an apartment block next to the European Parliament's Sophie Scholl building. The victim was shot several times. The perpetrators are still at large. Read more here.

The second shooting involved a police officer in plain clothes who was shot in the head while investigating a carjacked vehicle. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Brussels public prosecutor Julien Moinil confirmed that several people had been arrested and charged with murder.

Today, the City of Brussels mayor Philippe Close (PS) stated that “violence is undermining society” and requested additional funds for the federal police in Brussels in the wake of the shooting. Reporter Josse Van Dessel gives you the latest.

We also have a story today about employment contract issues at the European Schools in Brussels. The schools are being accused of breaking Belgium’s labour law, by systematically using ten-month contracts instead of permanent ones for certain staff – in spite of a court ruling condemning the system.

As a result, the employees are left without an employment contract during the summer months and are therefore forced to rely on unemployment benefits. Some staff members say they have been in that situation for over 30 years. Read more about the issues here.

And if you have comments, tips or suggestions for us, you can reach me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Take care!

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"We knew there were going to be incidents. A very experienced police officer has been shot. People don’t realise that the violence is undermining society." Read more.

A man was shot and killed in an apartment block next to the European Parliament on Monday. The perpetrators are still at large according to the Brussels public prosecutor. Read more.

Officer Nordine belonged to the Anti-Aggression Brigade of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone, a unit deployed in particularly high-risk armed operations. Read more.

Every school year, some employees are left awaiting confirmation as to whether the school wishes to continue employing them or whether they will lose their jobs without any compensation. Read more.

Residents within a designated precautionary zone of 100 metres from the contamination zone are still advised to not use well water or consume fruit, vegetables, eggs or small livestock from their gardens. Read more.

In the first nine months of 2026, a house in Belgium cost an average of €360,613 – a 3% price increase compared with the annual average for 2025. Read more.

Despite this rise, many Belgians remain skeptical about how businesses are using artificial intelligence to market themselves. Read more.