Belgium urged to roll out 'employment protection' for domestic violence victims

Illustration image of a woman in a shelter. Credit: Belga / AFP

The coalition of organisations coordinated by Vie Féminine is calling for concrete measures to protect the employment and economic independence of victims of domestic violence as part of the "New Start Package".

Drawing on figures from the Institute for Gender Equality (IEFH), the organisations put forward ten recommendations highlighting the considerable economic cost of violence and political inaction.

The Interministerial Conference (CIM) on Women’s Rights announced on 17 September a political agreement on this package, including a socio-economic protection strand, without, however, specifying the measures envisaged.

The organisations are therefore calling for these measures to be incorporated into the National Action Plan (PAN 2026–2030), due to be published in November.

Among the proposals are a right to respite, freezing activation procedures for welfare for one year recipients, protection against dismissal for at least six months, emergency financial assistance and a minimum of ten days’ specific paid leave per year.

No budgetary estimates have yet been drawn up, but these recommendations “would form part of an existing budgetary framework that needs to be strengthened," explains Manon Bouisset, coordinator of the CEASE network.

“We also believe it is essential to point out that the cost of inaction is, in itself, considerable,” she emphasised. The overall cost of domestic violence to Belgian society is estimated at €440 million annually, while 73% of victims report an impact on their professional abilities.

If the National Action Plan is adopted without these safeguards, the organisations will explore other avenues. “We will assess opportunities for collaboration with the trade unions (...) as well as directly with the employment services such as Forem, Actiris and the VDAB,” explained Elodie Blogie of Vie Féminine.