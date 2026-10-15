Wallonia hands driving quiz to its motorists, exposing major knowledge gaps

Credit: Unsplash

Participants in Wallonia’s “Road Quiz” scored an average of 7 out of 10, although the results exposed major gaps in knowledge of several traffic rules, the Walloon Road Safety Agency (AWSR) said on Thursday.

The 10th edition of the online quiz ran from 14 September to 14 October and invited road users across Wallonia to answer 10 questions designed to test their understanding of road safety rules.

While the overall result was described as good, several questions produced a high rate of incorrect answers.

Related News

For example, more than three in four participants, or 76%, did not know that rear fog lights must be switched on in heavy rain, even when visibility remains above 100 metres.

AWSR said the rule is particularly important as autumn approaches, because rear fog lights help make vehicles more visible to drivers behind.

Nearly seven in 10 respondents, or 66%, also did not know who is required to wear a high-visibility safety vest after a breakdown on a motorway.

AWSR said the obligation applies only to the driver, although it recommends that all occupants who leave the vehicle should wear one for their own safety.

The results also showed uncertainty over rules linked to active travel and sharing the road.

A majority of respondents did not know that people using electric scooters are allowed to cross at a pedestrian crossing, provided they give way to traffic on the carriageway.

More than half were also unaware that wearing a helmet is now compulsory on electric scooters capable of travelling at more than 20 km/h.

AWSR said the findings were a reminder that knowledge of the Highway Code should not be taken for granted.

Some rules change over time, while others are used less often in daily life and can easily be forgotten, the agency said, encouraging road users to test and refresh their knowledge regularly.

The quiz remains available online throughout the year for anyone who wants to check their knowledge or refresh their memory.