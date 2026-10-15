Belgium seizes just €50,000 from drug trafficker who made millions in Dubai property sales

Credit: rr

Belgian-Moroccan drug trafficker Nasserdine “Nadori” T. was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Belgium on Wednesday to serve out a 12-year prison sentence for drug trafficking that he received in May.

T., who was sentenced in absentia by an Antwerp court for his role in transporting more than 850 kilograms of cocaine in 2020, fled Belgium to Dubai to evade arrest. An investigation by Belgian newspaper De Tijd discovered that he had bought and sold millions of euros worth of property while continuing to coordinate cocaine shipments to Antwerp during his time on the run.

An international arrest warrant was soon issued, which led to T.’s arrest at a luxury shopping centre in Dubai last summer. After his arrest, authorities discovered that T. had purchased six luxury properties in Dubai, valued at approximately $6.2 million (roughly €5.5 million), between 2019 and 2021.

He later sold all six properties, generating an estimated €8 million in total proceeds and at least €3 million in profit. No concrete figures have been released.

During the May sentencing, the court ordered the confiscation of €5 million from T. Despite estimates believing that T. generated at least €3 million in profit, Belgian authorities have only seized only €50,000 in assets.

Only €2,012.88 of that total came from a bank account. The remainder consisted of 16,000 Swiss francs in cash, roughly €17,000, and additional assets valued at about €30,100. None of the Dubai properties have been seized.

T.’s lawyer has declined to speak with the media.