Iconic Brussels hotel named among 15 best in Northern Europe

General view outside the Amigo hotel, Brussels, Thursday 10 June 2021. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

One of Brussels’ most iconic luxury hotels has received international recognition: Hotel Amigo, situated in the heart of the Belgian capital, has been ranked 15th among the best hotels in Northern Europe in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Located just a stone’s throw from the Grand-Place and Manneken Pis, the five-star establishment is known for its historic setting and luxurious accommodation.

It is also the only Belgian hotel to have secured a place in this year’s Northern European ranking.

The awards are based on the experiences and opinions of travellers. More than 798,000 American readers participated in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual survey, sharing their impressions of hotels and destinations around the world.

A historic hotel with newly renovated suites

The recognition comes at a significant moment for Hotel Amigo, which has recently completed renovations to several of its suites.

“This distinction comes at a particularly exciting time for Hotel Amigo, following the complete redesign of its suites,” the hotel team said in a press release quoted by So Soir.

Among the improvements are two new Grand-Place Suites, offering spacious living areas and views over Brussels’ historic centre. The hotel has also renovated its Blaton Suite, combining contemporary design with elements celebrating Belgian heritage.

“These renovations reaffirm Hotel Amigo’s commitment to offering an exceptional Brussels experience,” the establishment added. The hotel currently offers 171 rooms and suites, attracting visitors seeking luxury accommodation in the historic centre of Brussels.

Beyond its luxury facilities, Hotel Amigo’s historic character also contributed to its recognition. Condé Nast Traveler praised the building’s centuries-old heritage, noting that the property is more than 500 years old and that the cobblestones in its lobby date back to the year 620.

Despite its historic surroundings, the magazine emphasised the hotel’s modern approach to luxury, describing its interiors as understated and elegant, with refined decorative details throughout.