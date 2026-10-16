'Blatant failure': Brussels residents launch petition to change Schuman roundabout

Schuman Square pictured in June 2026. Credit: The Brussels Times/ Anas El Baye

Residents of Brussels’ European Quarter are calling for a rethink of the recently redeveloped – and highly criticised – Schuman roundabout, denouncing its lack of greenery, shade and seating.

The redevelopment of the Schuman roundabout, at the heart of Brussels’ EU Quarter, continues to spark controversy: the European Quarter neighbourhood committee (GAQ) has launched a petition calling for significant changes to the newly redesigned public space, which residents describe as "an unwelcoming concrete esplanade."

The committee argued that the current situation could have been avoided if authorities had listened to residents during the planning process.

"Before construction work began in 2020, residents living near the Schuman roundabout were largely in favour of its redevelopment, but opposed the technocratic plans drawn up without consulting them," the GAQ said.

According to the committee, hundreds of submissions were made during two public consultations, with the majority expressing strong criticism of the proposed redevelopment.

However, residents argue that neither their concerns nor those of the Royal Commission for Monuments and Sites were taken into consideration. "This represents a blatant failure of participatory democracy," the committee said.

A concrete square with little shade

One of the main criticisms concerns the lack of greenery and infrastructure to make the square more pleasant for pedestrians. The original redevelopment project, announced in 2017, included a large architectural canopy intended to become an iconic symbol of the European Union.

However, the structure was ultimately abandoned for budgetary reasons.

The GAQ now argues that the result is a vast paved space with virtually no shade, few places to sit and no fountains. "The 14 trees that once stood on the former roundabout were removed and discarded, and we deeply regret their loss," the committee said.

Residents are particularly concerned about the impact of increasingly frequent heatwaves, arguing that the square’s heavily paved design makes it unsuitable for rising summer temperatures.

While some have suggested reviving the canopy project, the committee strongly opposes the idea.

According to the GAQ, building the structure would cost approximately €10 million and require another two to three years of construction work above three tunnels.

The committee questioned whether such an investment can be justified given the Brussels-Capital Region’s financial difficulties, particularly when other priorities require funding. It also warns that another major construction project would disrupt local businesses, traffic and residents’ daily lives.

A bus lane without buses

The controversy also extends to public transport arrangements around the square. As reported by La Dernière Heure (DH), a new bus lane has been installed near Rue Archimède as part of the redevelopment, despite there being no plans for buses to use it.

Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB confirmed to the newspaper that no bus routes would pass through the newly pedestrianised square, following a decision by Brussels Mobility based on safety concerns.

The decision was also intended to avoid the recurring disruptions caused by international summits in the European Quarter, with bus routes instead permanently diverted via the Maelbeek stop.

"This bus lane was included in the original project and forms part of the planning permit that was granted, which must be respected. As previously explained, there are currently no plans for buses to operate through the square,” STIB told DH.

Brussels Mobility has defended the infrastructure, explaining that it preserves the possibility of buses using the square in the future.

Rather than restarting construction of the monumental canopy, the neighbourhood committee is proposing smaller-scale improvements to make the square more welcoming.

These include additional greenery, fountains, misting systems and plants capable of growing in shallow soil or containers, given the underground infrastructure beneath the square.

The petition also calls for the inclusion of European symbols, the restoration of bus services, measures to reduce traffic pressure on neighbouring streets and the definitive abandonment of the canopy project.

The committee hopes the growing support will encourage authorities to reconsider the square’s future and engage in meaningful dialogue with local residents.

Above all, residents want to be involved in decisions concerning the future of the square. "We are calling for genuine consultations between all the relevant levels of government – municipal, regional, federal and EU – and, above all, for residents’ views to be properly taken into account to make the new Schuman roundabout a more welcoming and pleasant place."

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