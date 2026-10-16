Belgian Health Minister wants to limit flexi-jobs for people with long-term illnesses

Long-term sick people should be allowed to work under the flexi-job scheme for no more than six months, Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) stated.

According to comments reported on Friday by Het Laatste Nieuws, the minister also wants to ban any work under the scheme during the very first month of sick leave.

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His coalition partners from Christian Democrats (CD&V) are calling for a complete ban on flexi-jobs for people on long-term sick leave.

Vandenbroucke is, however, leaving the door open to such work later in a patient’s recovery.

He said that reconnecting with society and feeling useful again could help revitalise the person concerned and speed up their recovery.

Any return to work under this status would still require approval from a medical adviser.