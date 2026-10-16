Belgian police judge usage of drones a success in combating people smuggling

Belgian authorities are using drones to monitor coastal areas and the North Sea. Credit: Kurt Desplenter/Belga

More than 100 drone missions were carried out along the Belgian coast this summer as police tested the technology in efforts to detect people smugglers and irregular migrants.

The figures were released by West Flanders provincial councillor Kurt Himpe after he requested them from acting governor Koen Surdiacourt.

Police zones on the coast trialled drones over the summer, particularly in areas used by transmigrants seeking to continue their journey to the UK.

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On the west coast, near the French border, 96 missions were flown. A further 15 missions took place on the east coast, where police tested a vertical take-off drone capable of scanning over longer distances.

According to Himpe, the drone used by the West Coast police zone can be deployed quickly and is equipped with several cameras, allowing it to operate by day and night in a range of coastal weather conditions.

He said the vertical take-off drone combines the advantages of a drone and an aircraft, enabling it to fly faster and cover a wider area than conventional drones.

No transmigrants or people smugglers were detected during the trial period in the West Coast police zone.

Even so, the zone considered the use of drones to be very positive because officers were able to build up a rapid picture of the dunes, both during the day and at night.

Himpe said the drones are a valuable addition to traditional police patrols and could strengthen efforts against people smuggling.

Any continued deployment will depend on funding. Himpe said contact has already been made with Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, while coastal mayors support extending the programme and are even prepared to discuss it with the United Kingdom.