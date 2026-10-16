Belgian gambling stakes hit record €39 billion even as active players decline

Credit: Belga/Robert Vanden Brugge

The amount wagered on gambling in Belgium reached a record €38.95 billion in 2025, despite a decline in the number of active players and new registrations. The figures raise concerns about increasingly intensive gambling, particularly online.

Belgians wagered a record €38.95 billion on gambling in 2025, including casinos, gaming halls and online betting platforms, according to figures reported by L'Echo. Excluding gambling machines in cafés, the total amount wagered with private gambling operators has almost doubled over the past five years, rising from €18.7 billion to €36.3 billion in 2025.

Casinos accounted for the largest share of these stakes, exceeding €20 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the previous year. "The most dangerous products just keep growing. In terms of stakes, a 15% increase is enormous, and that's where we're really concerned," Gregory Maes, Strategy & Change Manager at the National Lottery, told L'Echo.

Online gambling dominates the market

Despite the record amounts wagered, the number of people gambling on licensed websites has declined significantly. According to the Belgian Gaming Commission, the number of new players halved in 2025, while the number of active players fell by approximately 20% over the past three years, reaching 528,706.

The figures suggest that although fewer people are gambling, those who remain active may be wagering increasingly large amounts.

However, the Gaming Commission stresses that gross gaming revenue (the amount operators retain after paying out winnings) provides a more accurate picture of the industry's financial performance.

This figure remained relatively stable at €1.62 billion in 2025, although gross gaming revenue from online gambling increased by 5.41%.

Online gambling now accounts for 60% of the private gambling sector's overall activity. "The segment that has clearly taken over is online gambling. In a way, it's the most dangerous because it's unlimited, available 24 hours a day," Magali Clavie, President of the Belgian Gaming Commission, said.

Concerns over gambling addiction

In the casino sector, the payout rate has risen from 95.5% to 96.1% over the past two years. According to the National Lottery, operators may have increased their payout rates to remain attractive following restrictions on gambling advertising and bonuses. Clavie warned that frequent winnings can encourage players to continue gambling, potentially increasing the risk of addiction.

She also expressed concern that some gamblers may have moved to illegal platforms, which are not subject to the same restrictions as licensed operators, including Belgium's minimum gambling age of 21.

Despite the growing dominance of online gambling, Clavie believes regulation has failed to keep pace with the sector's development.