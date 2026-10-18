Police resorts to water cannons at ferocious Liège protest

A student protests outside the Léonie de Waha secondary school in Liège on Monday 5 October 2026. Credit: Belga / Anne Gerday.

Liège police arrested 45 people on Saturday, including 12 minors, after unrest in the city centre that involved mortar fire, barricades and damage in public streets.

In an updated assessment issued on Sunday morning, police said 40 of the arrests were administrative and five were judicial.

Police also reported several cases of damage and fires lit on public roads on Saturday evening.

According to police, a group of about 50 demonstrators gathered at Place Saint-Lambert and fired mortars at the Palace of the Prince-Bishops.

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Officers used a water cannon and tear gas grenades to disperse the group. Police said calm appeared to have returned by the evening.

Earlier in the day, between 200 and 250 people had gathered peacefully at about 10:00 outside Liège-Guillemins station, according to police.

The march then moved to Place Saint-Lambert, where a sit-in blocked bus traffic, before heading towards Le Cadran at around 13:15.

In that area, Belga observed several roads being blocked, including the access road to the motorway towards Burenville.

Some demonstrators had begun moving barriers to build barricades.

Later in the afternoon, Belga also reported that more than 30 demonstrators had been surrounded at Place Saint-Lambert by at least as many helmeted police officers.