150 people arrested during Brussels riots

Police pictured during a visit to the Brussels-Midi railway station, in Brussels, on Monday 16 February 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Police in Brussels arrested 150 people after riots broke out on Saturday following a protest against cuts in French-speaking education, the police and the Arizona government.

Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police said on Sunday afternoon that 118 of the arrests were administrative and 32 were judicial.

The judicial arrests were linked to offences including throwing projectiles at police officers, resisting arrest and deliberate arson.

Among those arrested judicially were 15 minors.

Police said the figures could still change as investigators continue to identify additional suspects.

The rioters caused significant damage in the city centre, police said, although the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

According to police, shared e-scooters and construction materials were used to build barricades during the unrest.

Five officers from the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone suffered minor injuries in the incidents.

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