Thailand joins countries warning against travel to Belgium amid protests

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Thailand’s government issued a warning to its citizens on Monday morning to “exercise caution” when traveling to countries affected by recent protests and civil unrest, including Belgium.

The warning was issued following a series of violent demonstrations across Europe this past weekend, particularly in France, where there are concerns about public safety and the potential for further civil unrest.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, advised Thai nationals to avoid demonstration sites, monitor official government announcements, and contact their embassies if they encounter difficulties. He added that the country's travel advice would be routinely updated as the situation in Europe develops.

Countries such as the United States, Malaysia and Canada have also issued similar travel guidance. According to an article published Monday by Malaysian newspaper “The Star,” Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has specifically advised its citizens to consider postponing non-essential travel to areas where demonstrations are taking place until the situation improves.

Canada's warning advises Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Belgium due to the threat of terrorism.” It adds that Brussels city centre and the European Quarter are hot spots for demonstrations, and that travelers should be wary of all demonstrations as even peaceful gatherings can turn violent.

US travel advisories in place for several European countries are not new. The US State Department has advised Americans to exercise caution when visiting countries such as Belgium and France for several months now, citing risks including terrorism, crime and civil unrest.

In a divisive statement posted to X on 18 October, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated the unrest reflected deeper political and social problems in Europe.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion,” he wrote. “They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen.”

As of Monday, no countries have implemented a full travel ban to any of the affected countries.