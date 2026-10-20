Liège appeal court jails Verviers man for rape of teenage girl under his care

A courtroom in Liège. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A Belgian man in his 40s will be behind bars for at least 3 years for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl entrusted to his care.

The Liège Court of Appeal sentenced the 40-year-old from Verviers on Tuesday to five years in prison, with two years suspended under probation conditions.

The offences took place in 2022, when the girl's parents were in prison. She had been placed in the care of the defendant, her uncle by marriage, who acted as a substitute father and exercised authority over her.

According to the court proceedings, the man developed romantic feelings for the teenager and forced her into sexual relations.

He maintained that the relationship was consensual, but the girl disputed his account.

She eventually sought refuge at her grandfather's home to escape the pressure she said she was experiencing.

The court found the defendant guilty of all the charges against him.