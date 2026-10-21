Belgium in Brief: Money troubles and civil unrest

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goeiemiddag and welcome back to Belgium in Brief!

Our main story today is about Belgium’s many governments, their budgets and how they are trying to curb the deficit.

While Belgium's federal government is still stuck in stalled talks, the country's regional governments have all reached agreements on their 2027 budgets. The regional governments manage their own budgets, but the EU still regards their deficits and debts as part of Belgium's federal budget.

Now, under pressure from the EU, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) is increasingly looking to the regional governments to fix their books. So what’s happening? Reporter Josse Van Dessel gives you the latest.

On a different note, with protests across Europe turning violent in recent weeks, governments all over the globe have been issuing cautionary warnings to their citizens about traveling to the affected countries, including Belgium.

Interestingly, Iran is the most recent country to join this list, as its Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke of “intensifying unrest and disruptions to public order” in the European countries.

But Iran is not the only one: countries such as the US, Canada and Australia have also issued specific advice to travellers. Reporter Chase Pray tells you what’s happening.

And lastly, we have a story about speed dating for activists in Brussels. With such a small professional bubble where potential dates could be current or former colleagues, the event has been met with high demand in Brussels.

Previous speed-dating editions had long wait lists, and attendance is capped at 50 participants, reports Alexander Chituc. Tickets sold out last week, though the wait list is still open. Read more here.

As always, if you have comments, tips or suggestions, you can drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Tot morgen!

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While Belgium's federal government is still stuck in stalled talks, the country's regional governments have all reached agreements on their 2027 budgets. Read more.

As of Tuesday, 17 countries have issued travel warnings to citizens living in or visiting France, Belgium and Italy. Read more.

Brussels will ban the use of e-scooters in 19 places known as hotspots for using and buying drugs, Minister-President Boris Dilliès announced on Wednesday. Read more.

The speed dating event has been met with high demand in Brussels. With a cap of only 50 participants and a long waitlist, tickets sold out last week. Read more.

French-speaking Belgium plans youth debates, a new participation platform and talks on lowering the voting age to give young people a stronger voice. Read more.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has decided that the obesity drug Mounjaro will no longer be reimbursed in Belgium. Read more.

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White has denied that Washington is deliberately withholding or delaying intelligence on Russian attacks in Ukraine. Read more.