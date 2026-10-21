Police search Belgian MEP offices in investigation into former far-right group ID

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/James Artur Gekiere

Police have executed search warrants in the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the former far-right group Identity & Democracy (ID).

According to French press agency AFP, the searches took place in the office of Vlaams Belang MEP Philip Claeys. Claeys was secretary of ID between 2019 and 2024.

The new far-right group in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe, confirms the searches, which took place in administrative offices in Brussels and in Strasbourg, France. Parties such as Vlaams Belang (VB) and the French Rassemblement national (RN) were formerly part of ID and are now members of the Patriots for Europe group.

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The new group emphasised that it has no connection with the former ID. “The Patriots for Europe group stresses that there is ‘no legal continuity whatsoever’ with the ID group and that it is not involved in the ongoing investigations."

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in mid-2025 that it had opened an investigation into financial irregularities at Identity & Democracy.