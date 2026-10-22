Belgian banks manage a record €623 billion in assets

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

Belgium’s private banks and wealth managers managed a record €623.3 billion in assets at the end of the first half of 2026, up 13% from the previous year, according to a De Tijd survey of the 28 largest market players.

The new high marks the third consecutive year in which the sector has posted record figures.

BNP Paribas Fortis, the country’s largest bank, topped the ranking with €138.8 billion in assets under management.

KBC was second with €107.3 billion, followed by Belfius Private Banking & Wealth Management with €98.5 billion.

Assets under management include shares, bonds and funds, as well as cash and private equity investments in unlisted companies. Their value has risen sharply, driven mainly by higher stock market prices.

Despite the war in Iran, growing concerns over energy supplies, rising inflation and fears of an AI bubble, equity markets have repeatedly recovered.