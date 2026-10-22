Lifeless body recovered from canal near Hasselt

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Yorick Jansens

A body was recovered from the Kanaalkom near Quartier Blue on Wednesday afternoon, with authorities suspecting that the man had died in an accident.

The search was launched by the South-West Limburg emergency zone after the man had been reported missing for some time.

He was eventually located in the water, and firefighters brought his body out of the canal.

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office activated the procedure for unusual deaths, with forensic investigators and a medical examiner attending the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate that no third party was involved in the man’s death.

Investigators believe it was probably an accident, although the circumstances in which he ended up in the canal remain unclear.