Credit: Nicholas Cappello

French and Belgian 10-year government bond yields rose again on Thursday, with the gap between the benchmark German debt widening as investors grew more concerned about public finances.

Belgium’s 10-year yield climbed on Thursday, rising by more than 6 basis points to 4.487%. Its spread over German debt increased to 108 basis points.

France’s 10-year yield remained above 5%, while its spread over Germany widened to 169 basis points. That is the largest gap since 2011 and reflects mounting unease over the state of France’s public finances.

Higher bond yields make it more expensive for governments to borrow money on international markets.