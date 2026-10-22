TEC subcontractor bus drivers to strike in Wallonia over pay dispute

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Didier De Hoe

Bus drivers working for private subcontractors of Wallonia’s public transport operator, TEC, will strike on 9 November and 4 December in a dispute over pay and working conditions, trade union CSC said on Thursday.

About 49 per cent of TEC drivers are employed by private operators that run part of the regular bus network as well as school transport services.

CSC is demanding better pay conditions for those drivers and for meal vouchers to be increased to €8 a day. The union is also calling for compensation for commuting costs while keeping free travel on the TEC network. In addition, it wants time spent on standby or waiting between duties to be paid at the normal hourly rate.

The union is also seeking an allowance for drivers of articulated buses.

Beyond the immediate pay demands, CSC wants talks to begin with TEC and policymakers. It wants rules to ensure subcontractors cannot undercut labour costs when bidding for new or renewed TEC contracts.