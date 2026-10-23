Several museums in Paris will be closed on Saturday due to protests

The Louvre museum in Paris. Credit: Belga

Paris’s Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Picasso Museum and Grand Palais will remain closed on Saturday because of planned demonstrations in the French capital, the French Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

The ministry announced the closures ahead of a new national day of protest. It also called on all cultural institutions to take strong measures to protect visitors, staff and artworks.

The warning applies more broadly to museums and other cultural venues expected to remain open during the demonstrations.

Last weekend, protests against the rising cost of living and budget cuts in education escalated into rioting and looting in several French cities. The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to Belgians in France to avoid large crowds and meetings.

Several stores in the centre of Brussels have boarded up their windows in anticipation of expected protests in the city on Saturday.