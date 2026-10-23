Belgium in Brief: The first storm of the season

Credit: Belga/TBT

Goeiedag, bonjour and happy Friday to everyone, including storm Austen!

When I woke up this morning, the sun was shining brightly – nothing to suggest that a storm was coming our way. As I write this, however, the sky is clouding over, the wind is picking up, and my cat is staring out of the window as if she senses that something is about to happen.

And she’s right: storm Austen is on its way and will reach Belgium anytime now.

The weather monitoring services are expecting gusts of wind up to 110 km/h this afternoon and evening, with some uncertainty as to where the strongest gusts will occur. On top of that, 25-50 litres/m² of rain may fall within a 24-hour period.

Outdoor events across the country have been cancelled, delayed or moved inside, and parks and nature domains have closed to the public. Meanwhile, the fire services are asking people to take adequate measures.

So, secure loose objects, close garage doors, and stay indoors if you can. Find out more about what to expect from Storm Austen, and how Belgium is preparing.

Our next story might give you a great idea for a stormy Friday evening. TBT’s Alexander Chituc went to the CINEMATEK office in Brussels – one of the oldest cinematheques in the world, with one of its largest film collections.

He spoke to the film archive’s conservator, Tomas Leyers, about government budget cuts, the archive, and its role in cinema in Brussels. Even the famous director Martin Scorsese knows about CINEMATEK’s importance. It’s a fascinating read. Find out for yourself.

If film is not your thing, then you might find something else to do in our weekly guide of things to do this weekend. With the weather in mind, reporter Chase Pray focused on indoor activities this time.

If you have comments, tips or suggestions, you can drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Don’t let the wind blow you away!

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"Everyone in Belgium will feel the effects. We are going to be hearing reports of damage from all over the country." Read more.

Tomas Leyers, film producer, trained bioengineer, and the lead curator of CINEMATEK talked about budget cuts, CINEMATEK, and its role in cinema in Brussels. Read more.

Schuman's €29 million makeover is complete, but its canopy is gone and the square's future remains uncertain as Brussels considers alternatives. Read more.

The flexi-job system is increasingly becoming controversial, with Economy Minister David Clarinval (MR) working on new anti-abuse legislation to restrict access. Read more.

The Brussels regional government appointed Miranda Scheers as regional drugs commissioner to co-ordinate efforts against drug-related crime in the capital. Read more.

Two Belgians have broken the world record at the Backyard Ultra World Championships, a running event in which participants must complete a 6.706-kilometre lap every hour. Read more.

Even with the stormy weather coming up, there's plenty to do in Brussels while still staying warm and cosy inside. Read more.