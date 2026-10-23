Six organisations launch plan to invest €750 million in Belgian healthcare

Credit: Irshad Pathan

Six organisations presented a five-point plan on Friday aimed at securing the funding of health insurance with an additional €750 million in annual funding by 2029.

The signatories, including the trade union FGTB/ABVV, the Solidaris health insurance fund, and the Santhea hospital federation, argue that €1.1 billion in funding has already been cut in the healthcare sector during this parliamentary term, around a quarter of which is being borne by patients.

They criticise the idea that if the pressure on patients is increased any further, the most vulnerable people risk being excluded from healthcare.

The six organisations are therefore looking at the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance’s (RIZIV) revenue. They aim to secure healthcare funding through five measures designed to generate additional resources. In doing so, they are calling for a reform of tax benefits and for the various sectors involved to be held more accountable.

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Under the plan, the RIZIV’s budget would be increased by €565 million from as early as 2027. This amount would be funded by reducing tax benefits for management companies, capping benefits for company cars and making adjustments to the sugar tax.

Finally, the organisations involved also want a substantial increase in the marketing levy for pharmaceutical companies, from 0.13 to 3%, which should also lead to more rational prescribing behaviour.

In addition, the contribution from hospitalisation insurance schemes would be increased from 10 to 15% from 2028.