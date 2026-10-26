Belgians now hold over €370 billion in investment portfolios

Credit: Unsplash/Mathieu Stern

In the second quarter of 2026, Belgians' combined investment funds rose 11% from the previous quarter to €373.1 billion, according to figures published today by the National Bank of Belgium.

The central bank said the rise was largely driven by very positive valuation effects. In practice, this means the shares and bonds held within investment funds increased in value by €33.3 billion.

Households also put an additional €5.1 billion into investment funds over the three-month period.

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Just under half of household investment fund holdings were in Belgian funds, totalling €170.7 billion. The remainder was invested in foreign funds.

The total value in all Belgian investment funds, including those held by households, stood at €311.9 billion at the end of June, more than €30 billion higher than three months earlier.