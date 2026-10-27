Brussels Prosecutor's Office spokesperson charged with leaking confidential i-Police documents

Then Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden checks her mobile phone before a press conference. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck.

A spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office has been charged with breaching professional secrecy in connection with the failed i-Police project, aimed at modernising IT systems for Belgium's police forces.

Belgian newspapers Le Soir and De Standaard revealed new information on Tuesday that both the Dutch-speaking spokesperson for the Brussels Prosecutor's Office and Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) spokesperson had been charged in connection with the case.

According to the newspapers, Verlinden's spokesperson is suspected of attempting to obtain confidential information from the prosecutor's office, including details of the judicial investigation into the i-Police debacle.

The i-Police project was introduced in 2016, following the terrorist attacks in Brussels that year. The initiative aimed to modernise police IT systems by introducing new tools and databases to facilitate information-sharing and improve the detection of security threats.

In 2021, French consultancy firm Sopra Steria signed a contract with then-Interior Minister Verlinden, and the federal government earmarked a total of €299 million for the project until 2027. However, in 2023, Verlinden commissioned an audit by consultancy firm Deloitte after concerns emerged that the digitisation project was not progressing as expected.

In December 2025, her successor as Interior Minister, Bernard Quintin (MR), terminated the contract following an evaluation that revealed years of delays and a lack of tangible results. Quintin confirmed that Sopra Steria had invoiced the government €84.4 million, of which €75.8 million had been paid, though there were no tangible results.

According to an investigation by De Tijd, the project's failure could ultimately cost Belgian taxpayers hundreds of millions of euros.

The Federal Police are now embroiled in a legal dispute with Sopra Steria and are seeking €244 million, including damages, over the project's failure.

Opposition demand transparency

On Tuesday, opposition parties called for greater transparency into the affair, as well as a proper parliamentary inquiry. The Chamber's Groen leader Matti Vandemaele wondered how many conflicts of interest would it take for PM Bart De Wever's (N-VA) intervention.

He accused Verlinden of acting too late and doing too little to address the project’s issues. Vandemaele also questioned her role in the affair.

The Groen parlimantery leader expressed particular concern over allegations that members of the minister’s office had attempted to spy on the prosecutor's office.

Arthur Orlians, of the opposition party Anders (Flemish liberals), called for the latest developments to be discussed as soon as possible by the Chamber’s Justice Committee.

He criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the affair, arguing that the minister could not distance herself from the actions of her spokesperson. He also insisted that parliament must be able to exercise proper oversight, as the full circumstances of the case had yet to emerge.

Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang also renewed its call for a parliamentary inquiry into the i-Police project.

Asked to respond to the latest revelations, Verlinden said she was unaware of any information suggesting that her staff member had failed to carry out his duties diligently or within the limits of the law.

When contacted, the Brussels Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the case, according to Le Soir.