Belgium in Brief: (No) ICE in Belgium?

Credit: Belga/No ICE in Belgium

Bonjour, goeiemiddag and hello everyone!

One of our main stories today is about ICE – the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency responsible for immigration enforcement and removals – and how Belgium’s federal government is being accused of creating its own version of it through its controversial “home entry” bill.

As reporter Chase Pray writes, supporters and opponents of a proposed deportation bill have drastically different beliefs about what the legislation would accomplish.

Opponents argue that giving Belgian authorities the power to enter private homes to detain people facing deportation would be a significant step in the direction of ICE’s practices in the US, the government has repeatedly called the comparison a “distortion of the truth” and “entirely inappropriate and disrespectful.”

With the bill set to be voted on in the federal parliament in early November, Chase tells you everything you need to know.

Next up is an article about an extra €2 handling fee on small parcels ordered from outside the EU, in an attempt to curb the surge in direct-to-consumer e-commerce shipments.

With Black Friday sales around the corner and people starting to think about Christmas gifts, the measure could impact quite some people.

As 90% of packages arriving in the EU come directly from China, often via direct-to-consumer platforms like AliExpress, Shein, and Temu, reporter Josse Van Dessel explains that the fee is supposed to pay for safety checks by the EU, in what it describes as an effort to protect consumers from unsafe products.

The fee will be imposed on companies, not on customers, but consumer protection agencies worry that these new costs might still be passed on to consumers. Read more here.

If you’ve ever been confused about the languages spoken to you in a Brussels hospital, we also have an excellent piece by regular contributor Reza Farsi Madan about Belgium’s complicated language tangle.

It is not a clear guide about which hospitals have Dutch-speaking emergency care staff or where to go if you prefer being helped in French, but it might help you understand why the system is the way it is.

Leaving Brussels for Bruges, we also have a story about the most tourist-oriented cities in the world – with the “Venice of the North” even in the top five. However, it is in good company, as five other Belgian cities also feature on the list. Josse gives you more information.

And lastly, we have a story for the dog-lovers among us. Kristina Chetcuti, a registered health coach, explains why taking your furry friend to work is good for you. I am very happy to report that we already have a regular tail-wagging colleague here at The Brussels Times, and I would highly recommend.

If you are still looking for scientific proof to convince your coworkers or boss, Kristina’s piece is the place to be.

And that’s it for today. If you have comments, tips or suggestions, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good day!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Supporters and opponents of a proposed bill have drastically different beliefs about what the legislation would accomplish. Read more.

The European Union will introduce a €2 handling fee on small parcels ordered outside of the bloc from 1 November. Read more.

Belgian opposition parties are demanding transparency and a parliamentary inquiry after two spokespersons were charged in connection with the failed i-Police project. Read more.

In Brussels, the rules are strict: if you are treated in a hospital emergency department, you must be able to receive assistance in Dutch and French. Read more.

The two sides have set 4 November as the deadline to reach an agreement. If the talks end without a deal, De Wever has prepared an alternative scenario. Read more.

Two Belgian restaurants were featured in the world's top ten best plant-based restaurants at the We’re Smart Awards Discovery Awards. Read more.

"My job involves long days, late meetings and networking events. I live alone with my dog, and I feel guilty about how much time she spends by herself." Read more.