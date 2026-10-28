Five-day Golden Afro Artistic Awards launches in Brussels

Credit: Golden Afro Artistic Awards

The Golden Afro Artistic Awards (G3A) will replace this year’s traditional awards ceremony with a five-day music and arts programme in Brussels from 28 October to 1 November.

The G3A is a European multidisciplinary event series dedicated to recognising Afro-descendant talent, launched to celebrate diversity and artistic excellence. While its founder, Nel Tsopo said the ceremony had begun to take up too much space and would now be held every two years instead of annually, the mentoring and support programmes that feed into the event will continue each year, as part of what he described as a more structural approach.

As part of this year’s programme, a group exhibition titled Heritages and Horizons will be staged at La Médiatine art gallery in Woluwe from 28 October to 1 November. The opening is scheduled for Wednesday at 18:30.

Related News

The exhibition brings together artists like Mariana Benenge, KeNoF, Aurélie-Victoire Célanie, Taylor Cruzz, Nathalie Morère, and Paula Padua Nogueir. Through film, painting, photography and ceramics, they explore themes including family transmission, colonial memory, colourism, the body and identity.

The music strand will culminate in an evening at BOZAR on Saturday 31 October from 18:30. Five artists — Emeka, Manassé, KANYA, LOKYTO and Yannick Wouters Opoku — will perform with a band.

Each artist will present a song developed during a six-day residency in Dinant in September. After the performances, two winners will be chosen: the Golden Afro Artistic Awards Emerging Artist of the Year and Best Stage Performance.

The winners will be selected by a professional jury, the audience attending the event and an online vote. The Emerging Artist winner will receive production and promotional support for a five-track EP.

Brussels-born artist K.ZIA will also perform at Bozar.