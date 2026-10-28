Belgians placed €243 million in bets on 2026 World Cup matches

Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Belgian bettors wagered €243.4 million on 2026 World Cup matches through licensed gambling operators, according to a report the Belgian Gaming Commission published on Tuesday.

Of this total, €224 million was placed using online gambling apps or services. The average number of active online bettors reached nearly 243,700 during the tournament, with roughly 822 new “players” placing bets every day of the World Cup.

When the Red Devils played, the number of new bettors would skyrocket. The biggest peak occurred on 15 June, when 2,220 new bettors wagered on the Red Devils match against Egypt.

The total amount of money placed via online gambling services during the 2026 World Cup was also 51.2% higher than the 2024 European Championship and 85.5% higher than the 2022 World Cup. However, the average number of new gamblers placing bets during the 2026 World Cup was significantly lower than the aforementioned tournaments.

The Gaming Commission says this contradiction shows that regular bettors are placing higher and more frequent bets. Magali Clavie, President of the Belgian Gaming Commission, told French-speaking newspaper Le Soir that she’s worried this shows a lack of protection for frequent bettors.

“What we’re seeing is a bit concerning,” she said. “I think legal operators need to provide much more comprehensive support than what’s currently in place. And they need to be required to do so, as is the case in some countries.”

Licensed operators recorded €442.6 million in wagers and €58.2 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR), the amount retained after paying out winnings, from the five-week tournament. Roughly 85% of this GGR came from online betting, signalling that Belgian bettors overwhelmingly prefer digital gambling services over “physical” locations.