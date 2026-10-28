Credit: G-R Mottez

A 25-year-old Belgian man has been sentenced to a three-year prison sentence for a home invasion last year, as the victim was mistaken for a crypto investor. One year of the prison sentence imposed has been suspended.

The perpetrator entered the victim's house in the Flemish town of Lille in March of last year with several accomplices, hoping to gain access to the victim's crypto wallet. As the home invaders had mistaken the house, they gagged the sole inhabitant and tried to force him to provide access to his wallet without realising the man did not own any cryptocurrency.

After realising their mistake, the perpetrators fled the scene without taking anything with them.

The 25-year-old man was identified by tracking down the car used in the invasion. The other accomplices could not be identified by police.