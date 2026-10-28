Belgium in Brief: The fine line between care and sex work

Credit: Belga/Fleur Sens

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to today’s newsletter!

Have you ever given any thought to intimacy and sexual assistance for people with disabilities? It is often tricky to talk about the sexuality of people with disabilities, and sadly, most of the stories we hear about the topic are about abusive caregivers taking advantage of the people they are supposed to help.

Still, a disability does not take away people’s intimate needs and desires. However, if you depend on others for assistance to go about your life, even asking for a hug can be difficult: meeting certain needs can mean crossing boundaries that care workers are not expected to cross.

This is where Fleur comes in. She told reporter Camille Guerry that she provides intimacy and sexual assistance to people with disabilities in Belgium. In practice, this means that she talks with them, touches them, and when they want it, she has sex with them.

While some would call it sex work, others see it as care work, and Belgian law has no dedicated legal status for what she does. So what does that mean, in practice? Read more here.

Another story on our website today is about Belgium’s legal abortion limit. A new survey showed that more than half of Belgians (54%) would want to extend the current legal 12-week limit to 18 weeks, leading to an open letter from over a dozen organisations urging the federal government to listen to the people.

The debate on relaxing the country's abortion laws has been a very contentious issue for years, going back to the previous federal government’s formation in 2020.

The organisations argue that the current 12-week limit is not based on science, but is being used as a “political bargaining chip.” Find out more here.

And lastly, good news for British students wanting to study in the EU: the United Kingdom will officially rejoin the EU’s Erasmus+ student exchange programme from 1 January. Applications are opening in November, the British government confirmed on Tuesday. Read more here.

Any comments, tips or suggestions, drop are welcome and appreciated. Email me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Ciao for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

“Abortion is not a matter of the political left or right, but touches on something very fundamental: People want to make informed decisions about their lives, parenthood and their future.” Read more.

Fleur provides intimacy and sexual assistance to people with disabilities in Belgium. She talks with them, touches them, and when they want it, she has sex with them. Read more.

The UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus+ student exchange programme in 2027 with applications opening in November. Read more.

One of the six defendants is currently serving in the army and asked the court to suspend the ruling or impose a community service sentence, but the court rejected the request. Read more.

Openings were sealed to prevent droughts, while water barrels were also placed inside to maintain humidity levels. Read more.

A dispute over noise nuisance quickly escalated as a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Read more.

Vincent Kompany remains hospitalised after the Bayern Munich head coach collapsed at the club last Friday, with media reports pointing towards a potential brain-related issue. Read more.