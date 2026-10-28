Belgian Finance Ministry hit by cyberattack, MyMinfin and other services offline

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga archive

The digital services of the Belgian Ministry of Finance are currently affected by a cyberattack, making MyMinfin and several other services temporarily unavailable.

However, there are no indications of a data breach or that any data has been compromised, the tax authorities announced on Wednesday.

In a press release, the FPS Finance states that it is investigating the specific impact of the cyberattack. As a precautionary measure, MyMinfin and several other services are temporarily unavailable. "We are monitoring the situation closely and are doing everything we can to restore the affected services as quickly as possible."

For tax returns relating to specific income, which were due by 31 October, a "sufficient extension" will be granted, the ministry added. The specific date will be announced "as soon as possible."