Four in ten Brussels residents buy their homes outside of capital

Housing project in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Walloon and Flemish buyers largely stayed within their own regions when buying property in 2025, while Brussels residents were far more likely to purchase outside the capital, according to the Federation of Notaries.

Last year, 94.6% of buyers living in Wallonia bought property in their own region. In Flanders, the figure was even higher, at 96.5%. However, Brussels residents were much more likely to look elsewhere, with 43.6% buying a property outside the capital.

The trend was especially strong for house purchases. Only 32% of Brussels buyers who purchased a house did so within the Brussels region, while 43% chose Flanders and 25% bought in Wallonia.

The Federation of Notaries said average prices play a crucial role. The average property price is nearly €583,000 in Brussels, compared with €380,000 in Flanders and €270,000 in Wallonia.

Related News

The notaries’ federation added that access to greener surroundings and lower registration fees also influenced buying decisions.

The pattern is different for flats. When buying a flat, 86% of Brussels residents remained in the capital. The Brussels-Capital Region has more apartments than houses, with around 70% of dwellings in the region being apartments and only 30% houses, the opposite of the situation in Flanders and Wallonia.

By age group, people aged 31 to 35 were the most likely to cross regional borders to buy property. In 2025, they accounted for 19% of buyers who purchased a home outside their home region. They were followed by buyers aged 36 to 40, who made up 16%, and those aged 26 to 30, at 15%.

At the other end of the scale, 18- to 25-year-olds and people aged 61 and over each represented just 5% of these cross-region buyers.

The trend was particularly clear among Brussels residents. Of those from the capital who bought outside its 19 municipalities, 26% of house buyers and 17% of flat buyers were aged 31 to 35.

Among the Flemish provinces, West Flanders recorded the strongest local loyalty, where 91.2% of buyers purchased a home in their own province.