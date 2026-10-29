EU clears aviation sector merger after ruling out competition concerns

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control of Boost Air Group, S.L. by two Spanish investors, Corporación Financiera Azuaga S.L. (CFA) and Hyperion Fund, F.C.R., under EU merger rules.

The deal was reviewed under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to assess whether certain mergers could reduce competition in the EU, the EU executive informed on Thursday.

The transaction relates primarily to the aviation sector, it added.

The Commission said it concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions after the deal.

Case details

The merger was assessed using the Commission’s simplified review procedure, a faster process used for cases that are unlikely to raise competition issues.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12562.