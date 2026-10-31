After five years of renovations, a historic Brussels theatre is preparing for its comeback

After five years without a permanent home, Brussels' Kaaitheater is preparing to return to Square Sainctelette on 16 September 2027. The Flemish cultural institution will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a completely renovated building.

Founded in 1977, Kaaitheater has been based in its iconic Art Deco building on Square Sainctelette since the early 1990s. However, the venue closed for renovations in 2022, forcing the institution to organise its performances across different locations in Brussels and its surroundings.

Five years later, the theatre is preparing for a new chapter. During a construction site visit on Thursday 29 October, its representatives unveiled the transformation ahead of its reopening, scheduled for 16 September 2027.

"The main auditorium needed a technical renovation, particularly the seating tiers and technical equipment," Agnès Quackels, one of Kaaitheater's general and artistic coordinators, explained to The Brussels Times. "We also needed to bring our activities together. Being spread across two locations wasn't efficient."

Two auditoriums with a total capacity of 900 seats

One of the most significant changes is the complete renovation of the main auditorium, now called Super Moon.

With a capacity of 700 seated spectators, it features a new retractable seating system, an integrated balcony and entirely renewed technical equipment. The renovation was particularly necessary because Kaaitheater was among the last theatres in Belgium still using a manually operated fly system to move stage scenery.

A second auditorium, called New Moon, has also been constructed in a new wing at the rear of the building. With 200 seats and a 12-by-12-metre stage, it will accommodate smaller productions, emerging artists and international performances. "It's not every day that a new performance venue opens in Brussels," said Quackels and fellow coordinator Barbara Van Lindt earlier in a press release.

Both auditoriums will be able to operate independently and simultaneously. Their retractable seating systems will also make it possible to host standing events, concerts and other activities.

Open during the day and at night

Beyond the technical improvements, Kaaitheater wants to fundamentally change how its building is used. "Previously, we were mainly open in the evenings for performances. Now, we'll also be open during the day, in the evening and even at night, because we're developing a nightlife programme here," explained Quackels.

The renovated Lunacafé will play an important role in this transformation. Previously mainly associated with evening performances, it will now welcome visitors throughout the day, even when no shows are scheduled. The café will feature a redesigned interior, more natural light, an enlarged terrace and an affordable food offering.

The new wing will also include two rehearsal studios, a coworking area for artists and a multipurpose community space available for schools, neighbourhood organisations and other groups. "We will have different types of people using the building throughout the day," Quackels explained.

Kaaitheater also intends to expand its venue rental activities, allowing its spaces to accommodate conferences, corporate events, concerts and private gatherings.

Accessibility at the heart of the renovation

The renovation also aims to make the theatre more accessible. A wheel-chair accessible floor now connects the café, foyer and ground-floor performance spaces.

The main auditorium will also feature a new audio system allowing spectators to receive sound directly on their smartphones and listen through their own headphones or earphones. "Accessibility for everyone is something we've been paying attention to for quite some time," said Quackels.

The institution already operates a Pay What You Can ticketing system, allowing visitors to choose their ticket price according to their financial circumstances.

Although Kaaitheater is a Dutch-speaking cultural institution, its programming is multilingual, combining theatre, dance and performance art.

A new cultural hub alongside KANAL

The reopening will also coincide with the transformation of the surrounding Canal district, notably the arrival of the neighbouring KANAL cultural centre and the redevelopment of Square Sainctelette.

"For us, it's certainly a positive development," said Quackels. "The broader idea behind the Canal Plan is to extend the city centre towards Tour & Taxis, with the canal at the heart of that transformation."

Kaaitheater's new wing was made possible through a land exchange with KANAL, allowing the institution to bring its activities together on one site.

Despite the extensive transformation, the building's historic character has been preserved. Originally inaugurated as the Lunatheater in 1932, it retains elements of its original architecture. "Our stage is still the iconic stage from the 1930s. The back wall is actually still the original one, and it's very beautiful," Quackels explained.

The theatre will officially reopen with a festive weekend from 16 to 19 September 2027, marking exactly 50 years since the institution was founded. In the meantime, Kaaitheater will continue presenting performances at partner venues until February 2027.