Belgium considers capping student job age limit at 25

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Belgium’s federal government is considering tighter rules for student work, including a proposed age cap of 25, according to Flemish newspapers Het Nieuwsblad, Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Belang van Limburg.

Other measures under discussion include higher labour costs for student jobs. At present, student work is lightly taxed, with students paying a 2.7% contribution and employers 5.4%.

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No concrete figures have been made public, but a government source said the increase would be “slight”. The aim is to narrow the financial gap between student work and regular employment.

Flexi-jobs are also being targeted. The employer contribution would rise from 28% to 30%, while long-term sick people and employees working four-fifths would face tighter access to the scheme.

If adopted, the changes would roll back some of the government’s own earlier reforms. Employment Minister David Clarinval had previously increased the annual limit for student work from 600 to 650 hours.

He also lowered the minimum age for taking a student job to 15 and extended the flexi-job system to all sectors.