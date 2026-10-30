'We have been too lax for too long': Belgian minister tightens CPAS welfare eligibility

Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgium’s Social Integration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) has issued a new circular instructing public social welfare centres to apply stricter criteria when assessing whether people seeking or receiving assistance are sufficiently willing to work.

If they are judged not to be, they could be denied support or lose it. “We have been too lax for too long,” the minister said.

Being willing to work has long been a condition for receiving the integration income, but Van Bossuyt said she wanted to restate the rules for welfare centres. In her view, any recipient of this replacement income who receives a job offer must accept it.

“Our social protection system is there for those who need it. But rights come with duties. We cannot accept people hiding behind excuses in order not to work,” she said.

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In the circular, the minister says cultural or religious reasons cannot be used as grounds for an exemption. The same applies to anyone who refuses, without valid reason, an adjusted timetable, training or professional support.

Learning the language of the country is also described as an important factor. Anyone receiving assistance from a public social welfare centre must be able to show they are taking steps to improve their language skills.

Health problems, meanwhile, cannot automatically be used to justify an inability to work. Welfare centres should consider whether part-time work or another adapted employment solution might be possible, the minister said.

Students receiving the integration income must also be willing to work. While studies may be a valid reason not to work full time, the minister said those concerned should still be prepared to work at weekends or during the holidays.

Public social welfare centres will, however, remain free to assess each case individually, and they will continue to have the final say.