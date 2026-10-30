Young lawyer stabbed to death in Brussels apartment, ex-partner arrested

Credit: Belga

A young legal professional was found stabbed to death in her flat in Auderghem, during the night of 24 to 25 October. Her former partner has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.

The victim, identified as Elvira, was discovered dead in her ground-floor apartment on Avenue Gabriel Émile Lebon, a street connecting Auderghem and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

According to Sudinfo, neighbours heard a woman's scream shortly before midnight on Saturday 24 October. One resident attempted to contact the young woman after hearing the noise but received no response. Emergency services were subsequently called to the scene, where they were unable to save her.

The attacker allegedly entered the apartment through a bathroom window, which has since been sealed off by investigators. Elvira reportedly suffered between 10 and 15 stab wounds.

Former partner suspected

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the suspicious death. "On 25 October 2026, a deceased woman was found at her home in Auderghem. Her death was considered suspicious," spokesperson Veerle Byloos told Sudinfo.

An investigating judge was appointed, while forensic investigators and a forensic pathologist were dispatched to the scene. "A suspect was arrested and placed under an arrest warrant. The suspect has been charged with murder, although this remains a provisional legal classification," the prosecutor's office confirmed.

According to Sudinfo, the suspect is believed to be Elvira's former partner, identified as Gheorge. He remains presumed innocent.

Third suspected femicide in Brussels this year

Originally from Kyrgyzstan, Elvira had obtained Belgian nationality and built a career in law. She studied in Belgium and at King's College London before working as a lawyer at the Brussels Bar and a scientific collaborator at UCLouvain. She later specialised in international business law.

The young woman had purchased her apartment earlier this year and lived there with her cat. Neighbours described her as a kind and friendly person.