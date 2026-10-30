Belgium in Brief: Arguing in different languages

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Bonjour, goeiemiddag and happy Friday!

Before we ring in a weekend filled with sweets, pumpkins and spooky costumes, we have one last newsletter for you this working week.

Our main story today is particularly interesting, and shines a light on a new study, which shows that 82% of couples in Brussels are bicultural – meaning the parents of at least one of the partners are not Belgian. In the rest of Belgium, only 36% of couples fit this definition.

Every relationship has its challenges – big or small – but as contributor Catharina Waterstradt writes, there is, of course, an extra layer of complexity when you are navigating the usual couple issues with different mother tongues, family traditions and/or cultural expectations.

According to the research, this diversity in relationships in the Belgian capital is a reflection of a much broader transformation of the city: Brussels is becoming increasingly superdiverse. And with the majority of the city consisting of minorities, it comes as no surprise that relationships are formed across cultures.

Still, there are quite a few issues that can surface for these couples, from having to explain their relationship to outsiders to arguments about which languages their children should speak. It’s a fascinating article. You can read it here.

In the spirit of intercultural relationships, Finland also has something to add to the debate. The country’s national tourism agency is inviting single people from around the world to swap dating apps for a four-day Finnish adventure: offering an all-expenses-paid trip to 16 travellers who are single and ready to mingle.

The idea is also part of Finland’s effort to introduce internationals to its relatively little-known culinary world. So, if you want to try some Finnish food, a free trip, or a chance to meet the love of your life, reporter Anas El Baye tells you what to do.

I also wanted to bring you some good news at the end of the week: the wages of roughly 600,000 people employed in Belgium will go up by nearly 5% next year as a result of the country’s automatic wage indexation, writes reporter Christopher Richards.

This indexation will be for office workers and executives employed by companies in the industrial, commercial, service, or agricultural sectors (covered by the collective bargaining agreement Joint Committee 200). Find out more here.

Like every Friday, we also have our weekly guide on things to do in Brussels this weekend. Reporter Chase Pray lists activities to enjoy, whether you're in the mood to celebrate the spooky season or not.

And before I let you go, I want to draw your attention to an interesting event happening on Tuesday 10 November: the EU-Jamaica Business Forum, at La Bellone in Brussels.

Organised in partnership with the Jamaican Embassy, this high-level discussion will bring together senior diplomats and EU officials to explore opportunities and challenges in Europe-Jamaica relations.

The discussion’s main focus will be trade and investment opportunities, as well as Jamaica’s role as a Caribbean hub for developing AI talent for the European market. If you are interested, please join us for an evening of Jamaican music, food and culture.

Want to be there? Register your interest through the RSVP link for the EU-Jamaica Business Forum.

For comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

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While every relationship has its challenges, having different mother tongues, family traditions or cultural expectations can make love even harder to navigate. Read more.

Civil servants will also see their salaries increase, but not until February. Read more.

Being willing to work has long been a condition for receiving the integration income, but the minister said she wanted to restate the rules for welfare centres. Read more.

Belgian singles can apply for a free four-day trip to taste Finnish food and experience the culture, with flights, accommodation, meals and activities included. Read more.

The minister’s office said both trips were important and stressed the value of maintaining strong ties with the UAE. Read more.

Audio recordings obtained by El País revealed how one train raced down the tracks at its maximum speed, unaware of the other one blocking the tracks just ahead. Read more.

Whether you're in the mood to celebrate the spooky season or not, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Brussels this weekend. Read more.