No Halloween plans yet? 6 last-minute events in Brussels and beyond

Credit: Mario Samuel Chavez Ceja / Pexels

Halloween is tonight, but there is still time to make plans. For those who have left organising until the last minute, Brussels has plenty to offer this weekend, from costume parties and late-night raves to spooky experiences and free events.

Whether you're looking for a night out with friends or something different from the usual Halloween celebrations, here are six events worth checking out in and around Brussels.

Ball des Vampires, Recyclart, Brussels, 31 October

Recyclart is bringing Romanian vampire vibes to Brussels with its Ball des Vampires. Expect a night of techno and house music featuring Romanian artists Khidja and Chlorys, alongside Joost de Lyser, Tabi and Strik. The dress code is "Vampire Chic," so this is your chance to bring out your best vampire-inspired outfit and dance until dawn.

Doors open at 22:00, with music continuing until 05:00. Although presale tickets have sold out, 200 tickets will be available at the door for €15.

More information and tickets are available here.

Spooky games and horror experiences

Agents d'Élite: CREATURES, Koezio, Brussels, 30-31 October

For those looking to experience Halloween beyond the usual costume parties, Koezio Brussels is transforming its adventure course into a spooky mission. Teams of two to five players will have to work together through a series of challenges lasting around 90 to 120 minutes. On 30 and 31 October, live actors will join the experience after dark, adding an extra element of suspense.

Sessions start at 17:30, with tickets priced at €34 per adult. Participants must be at least 1.40 metres tall.

Find more information and bookings here.

Halloween ghost stories and crime tours, Brussels, 30 October–1 November

Brussels has its own share of unsettling stories, and Halloween weekend offers an opportunity to discover some of them after dark.

Brussels By Foot is organising guided walks through the city's darker history, including a special Histoires & Légendes tour featuring ghosts, witches and centuries-old legends. For those more interested in real-life mysteries, the organisation is also offering crime-themed walks exploring notorious cases from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Each walk lasts approximately two hours, with tickets costing €19 or €15.50 for students and other eligible visitors. Most tours are in French, but an English-language Brussels Crime Tour is also available on Saturday. Participants must be at least 12 years old.

Find more information and tour schedules here.

Something different for Halloween

Halloween at Belgian Beer World, Brussels, 30–31 October

This weekend, Belgian Beer World is turning the former Brussels Stock Exchange into a Halloween experience. Costumed actors and strange creatures will surprise visitors as they explore the museum. Guests can also take part in a treasure hunt to find five hidden hops, with an extra beer on the rooftop as a reward. Those arriving in costume can enter a fancy dress competition for a chance to win prizes.

The celebrations continue on Saturday with a Latin-themed rooftop party overlooking the city. Saturday's rooftop party continues from 21:30 until 03:00.

Find more information here.

Halloween on a student budget

Halloweeneke, Muntpunt Stadsoase, Brussels, 31 October

Celebrating Halloween doesn't have to mean spending your entire student budget on tickets. Muntpunt Stadsoase is organising Halloweeneke, a free party with music from DJs Deep Lilac and WaraSu.

Dressing up comes with an extra reward, as guests arriving in costume can claim a free drink. With no entrance fee and music running from 19:00 until midnight, Halloweeneke offers an affordable way to celebrate with friends.

Find more information here.

Halloween Party, The Agenda, Brussels, 31 October

Still haven't found a costume? At The Agenda's Halloween party, there is no particular theme to follow, leaving plenty of room for creativity.

The evening begins with Halloween karaoke from 20:00 to 23:00, followed by a costume competition at 23:30. Guests who arrive dressed up can also collect free sweets.

Entry is free at The Agenda, Plattesteen 18/20, Brussels, with happy-hour drinks available from 18:00 to 20:00.

Find more information here.