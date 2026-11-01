Yellow warning activated for thick fog in Flanders

Illustration picture shows a foggy morning on the roads in and around Brussels. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Belgium will start Sunday under grey skies and fog in Flanders, where a yellow weather warning remains in place until 10:00, before conditions gradually brighten in the coming days.

Sunday begins with low cloud in Flanders and sunny intervals in the higher parts of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The institute has issued a yellow warning for fog across all of Flanders as well as the provinces of Hainaut and Walloon Brabant until 10:00.

During the afternoon, most areas will see a mix of cloudy spells and some clear intervals. A little drizzle is possible in the north of the country.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach between 7°C in the High Fens and 11°C on the coast.

Late on Sunday night, a weak band of rain will reach the north-west of the country. Overnight lows will range from 4°C in the Ardennes to 9°C by the coast.

On Monday, a weak disturbance will move across Belgium from north to south.

The day will start mostly overcast, with occasional light rain or drizzle. In the afternoon, some clear spells will develop inland and become more widespread in the west.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 7°C to 12°C.

Tuesday will also begin under heavy cloud, with some patchy drizzle still possible in places.

Later in the day, broader clear spells will spread from the east. Highs will range from 5°C to 11°C.

From Wednesday onwards, the weather is expected to turn sunnier, with temperatures in Flanders hovering around 10°C.