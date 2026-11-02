More than eight in ten Belgian workers willing to work while sick, survey finds

Illustrative image. Credit: Wes Hicks

Some 82% of Belgian workers would consider performing certain work-related tasks while ill, provided their health allowed it and their employer made appropriate adjustments, according to the latest biennial survey on employee absenteeism by workplace health organisation Mensura

The findings gathered by research agency Indiville on behalf of Mensura, also show that presenteeism: working despite being ill, is on the rise, while mental health remains a difficult subject to discuss in the workplace.

According to the survey of 1,043 employees, 34% said they would be willing to continue working as long as it did not interfere with their recovery, and a further 48% said they would at least consider which tasks they might still be able to perform while on sick leave.

The number of employees who believed their employer should not expect them to work while ill dropped as well, down from 26% in 2024 to 18% today.

This willingness has been accompanied by a sharp rise in working while sick. Some 81% of respondents said they had done so at least once, while 27% reported doing so systematically, compared with just 4% in 2024.

Heavy workloads and pressure to meet deadlines were the main reasons cited. Bart Teuwen, an absenteeism expert at Mensura, stressed the importance of distinguishing between adjusted duties that are mutually agreed upon and compatible with recovery, and working under pressure, which risks worsening health problems.

The survey also highlighted growing difficulties in discussing mental health at work. While 67% of employees said they felt comfortable discussing their health and wellbeing with their manager, only 12% felt comfortable raising mental health concerns, down from 24% in 2024.

Meanwhile, 14% said they did not discuss their mental wellbeing with a trusted person, occupational health doctor or close colleague either.

Mensura said the survey results had been weighted to reflect Belgium's workforce by region, sector and organisation size.