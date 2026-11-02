Belgium in Brief: Ceci n’est pas a political crisis

Credit: Belga

Goeiedag, bonjour and happy Monday to everyone except Prime Minister Bart De Wever & co!

As many people have the day off to make up for the fact that 1 November fell on a Sunday, what was supposed to be a sleepy Monday quickly turned into a political rollercoaster when De Wever announced that he would offer his resignation to the King this morning.

This may come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the federal government’s difficult budget negotiations closely. Following a long night, weekend and week (and, let’s be honest, several months) of unsuccessful meetings with his ministers, De Wever decided to give up this morning.

As we understand it, the main disagreement centres on increased taxes for the highest earners and large companies – or the “strongest financial shoulders,” as the politicians have taken to calling them.

The more left-leaning parties Vooruit (Flemish social-democrats), CD&V (Flemish Christian Democrats) and Les Engagés (Francophone centrists) are in favour, while on the right, De Wever’s N-VA (Flemish nationalists) and MR (Francophone liberals) and N-VA (Flemish nationalists) strongly oppose the measure.

Ever since the De Wever government took the oath in February 2025, the clear left-right divide has been its biggest stumbling block, on a myriad of issues ranging from the budget to migration.

However, the king did not accept De Wever’s resignation, but is holding it in consideration over the next couple of days. In an official statement from the Royal Palace, the king made clear that Belgium “cannot afford a protracted political crisis” right now. The PM is expected back at the Royal Palace on Friday.

In layman’s terms, this is King speak for: “Get your shit together first, and we’ll take it from there.”

Should the king decide, on Friday, to accept De Wever’s resignation, the most likely course of events is that we are heading towards new elections – although that is a scenario everyone wants to avoid. Reporter Josse Van Dessel will keep you updated today.

And if you’re looking to read something that is not about the Belgian budget, reporter Anas El Baye spoke with Maël Gerday, a young Brussels resident who speaks openly about what it is like to live (and love) with HIV.

Despite significant advances in treatment, he testified that stigma, rejection and fears. Read Maël’s story here.

Other than that, it’s a relatively quiet day in Belgium. The start of a new month always come with a series of new rules and measures in the country, and this November is no different. From body bag burial to changed wages and an extra package tax, click here to find out what is changing.

And if you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you can find me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good day!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) will offer his resignation to King Philippe on Monday morning. Read more.

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From getting slightly more (or less) money at the end of the month to an extra tax on packages or a burial in a body bag, the latest changes can be found here. Read more.

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Diagnosed with HIV at 22, Maël Gerday speaks about stigma, rejection, relationships and learning to live openly with the virus. Read more.