Firefighters’ unions from 20 European countries took to the streets of Brussels on Tuesday morning, calling for greater investment in emergency services and warning of growing pressure on firefighters across Europe.

The demonstration brought together European trade unions, a delegation of Brussels firefighters and representatives of Belgian unions CGSP, CSC and SLFP.

Protesters gathered at Brussels-North railway station at 11:00 before marching towards Tour & Taxis, where the European Civil Protection Forum is taking place.

The forum will feature several speakers, including Belgian European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, who is responsible for crisis management.

Organised by the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU), the demonstration called for urgent investment in staffing to ensure public safety, alongside stronger support from the European Union and national governments for emergency services.

The unions pointed to the numerous wildfires that swept across Europe last summer, including a blaze in Belgium’s High Fens, as evidence of the growing challenges facing firefighters.

Brussels short of nearly 200 firefighters

Representatives of Brussels firefighters also joined the protest, highlighting persistent staff shortages in the capital.

Fires regularly break out across Brussels, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods, putting additional pressure on emergency services.

Brussels is currently short nearly 200 firefighters, according to Steven Gilissen, a representative of the Flemish Christian trade union ACV.

Despite several protests last summer and negotiations with the Brussels government, the shortage remains unresolved, with no immediate solution in sight, he said.

Gert Vlasselaer, federal secretary of the Flemish public services union ACOD LRB, criticised years of underinvestment in public services.

“You cannot cut spending on public services for years and then be surprised when emergency services, such as firefighters, come under severe pressure during floods, wildfires or other climate-related disasters,” he said.

Several environmental organisations, including Greenpeace Belgium, also joined the demonstration in solidarity with firefighters.