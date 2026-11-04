Almost all Belgians are once again able to check their earliest possible retirement date via the government website mypension.be, according to the Federal Pension Service.

Most people who work or have worked in Belgium can see their earliest retirement date from today. Only those who are unemployed with an end date for their unemployment benefits, or those whose employment history includes periods that cannot be calculated automatically, are not yet able to view their earliest retirement date on the platform.

The federal government took the mypension.be platform offline for a while after its plans for pension reform were announced a year ago.

In the meantime, the Federal Pension Service has systematically updated the information in line with the new scheme. By June 2026, the work history counters were already showing the pension bonus or penalty, and in July, those aged 60 and over were able to view their earliest pension date.

However, people will have to wait until the end of 2026 for the earliest retirement date without a penalty and until mid-2027 for the statutory pension amount. The amount that is already visible is therefore the accrued amount of the supplementary pension.

From now on, citizens will receive a single, comprehensive overview of the supplementary pension they can expect at the statutory retirement age, covering all pension schemes and shown as net amounts.

In addition to the overall picture, citizens can also view each pension scheme individually and see how it has developed. Sigedis, the non-profit organisation that manages data on careers and pensions, will from now on also provide a new pension statement every year to everyone who is accruing a supplementary pension. This will be sent digitally via the e-box.

Anyone wishing to find out more can visit mypension.be itself, pensioenhervorming.be or the website of the National Institute for Social Insurance for the Self-Employed.