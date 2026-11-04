A man who stole €7,000 worth of perfume from the duty-free shops at Brussels Airport was sentenced to one year in prison by the Brussels Criminal Court on Wednesday.

According to the man, he committed the thefts “for the thrill of it,” but the prosecution had serious doubts about this.

In the spring of 2025, the man struck several times at the duty-free shops at the airport, invariably making off with several bottles of expensive perfume. According to the prosecution, he made off with at least €7,000 worth of goods.

The police were able to identify him on the basis of the boarding pass he used to make other purchases in the duty-free shops. During his police interview, he admitted to the offences and claimed that he had committed the thefts for the thrill of it.

The bottles of perfume were apparently a kind of trophy. However, the public prosecutor’s office did not give any credence to that explanation. “It seems more likely that the man is making some extra money by selling stolen perfumes.”

The man himself did not appear in court and was subsequently sentenced in absentia to one year’s imprisonment.