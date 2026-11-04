Pluxee says the names, email addresses, and telephone numbers of its Belgian customers may have been compromised, and it is advising customers to watch for unexpected emails, text messages, or phone calls.

The company, which provides meal voucher services to thousands of businesses, emailed cardholders on Wednesday to alert them to the breach.

According to Pluxee, it detected malicious activity on one of its servers on Monday by unauthorised individuals. It added that it identified the activity quickly, allowing it to secure the affected systems immediately.

So far, the company said it has found no issues affecting the integrity of its payment system and no suspicious transactions. Users can therefore continue to use their cards as normal.

The company did not say how many people were affected.

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