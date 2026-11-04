The European Commission has opened the first matching round of its new Biomethane Mechanism, a voluntary initiative designed to connect buyers and sellers of biomethane across Europe.

The scheme is free to use and sits under the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform, an online hub for coordinating energy and materials purchases and investment, the Commission noted in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Companies and other participants looking to buy biomethane can submit their demand until 23 December 2026.

Suppliers can then signal interest in meeting that demand, and if a match is found the two sides will receive each other’s contact details to pursue commercial talks outside the mechanism.

Biomethane is a renewable gas made from organic material such as agricultural residues and waste, which can be used in place of natural gas in parts of the energy system.

New dashboard compares national biomethane rules

Alongside the first matching round, the Commission has launched a “Regulatory Dashboard” intended to help market participants compare national rules for biomethane across EU countries.

The Biomethane Mechanism was launched in June, and follows other initiatives on the same platform including mechanisms focused on hydrogen and raw materials, the Commission concluded.